The Eiffel Tower was closed today due to a strike to coincide with the start of demonstrations for the tenth day of mobilization against the pension reform. The Louvre museum was closed yesterday. There are 450 thousand demonstrators in the square in Paris to protest against the pension reform, on the tenth day of mobilization: the balance is given by the CGT, the trade unions, while the data provided by the authorities are not yet known. These are halved numbers compared to the last day of mobilization, last Thursday, when the CGT had spoken of 800,000 demonstrators in the capital and the authorities of 119,000.

In France tenth day of strikes against the pension reform follow the updates



01:42