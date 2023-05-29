A prize money from almost 14 million dollars, a Grand Slam final, 11 WTA titles, triumph after triumph in doubles. Yet, after a first round match, tears still have the right to fall from Sara Errani’s eyes. They find their way like a torrent that beats against rocks, overcomes obstacles and digs its own path: it is impossible to stem them. Even more so after the grandmother’s disappearance on the night before the match, as told at the press conference. Mourning joins the memory of what it was: the stain of disqualification for doping, the exit from the tennis elite, the sense of helplessness. From glory to ruinous fall: hence the emotion for the return to success in a Grand Slam, more than two years after the last time.