A third of the French, about 21 million people, live, from Friday at midnight – and for at least four weeks – a third confinement, lighter than the previous two, but which continue to demonstrate the severity of the pandemic in the neighboring country. After its entry into force, there are new traffic restrictions and more businesses closed.

Confine “without locking up”, although it sounds contradictory, is the new strategy that the French Government has adopted in Paris and 15 other departments affected by the new measures. His goal: to stop the advance of the coronavirus and prevent the collapse of hospitals without keeping the French within four walls seven days a week.

Faced with the third wave of covid-19, the Executive has opted for “a third way.” If the slogan in the two previous confinements was “stay home”, now it is “stay home” but, with the arrival of spring and good weather, “go out and air” a little because there are fewer infections outdoors than in closed places.

Unlike previous quarantines, the French affected by the new restrictions can go out for walks or play sports without a time limit and within a radius of 10 kilometers around their home. They must be home at seven in the afternoon, the time at which the curfew begins, in force until six in the morning throughout the national territory. In the other quarantines, the rule became one hour and one kilometer around.

Travel to other regions from confined departments is prohibited. This triggered an exodus of Parisians out of the capital to their secondary residences on Friday before the new restrictions went into effect. Tickets were sold out for many destinations.

But is it really confinement? Judging by the large number of people who were walking through the Latin Quarter of Paris this Saturday, it did not seem like it. There was even a demonstration on Boulevard Saint-Michel against police violence and racism. “” DarMacron (Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and President Emmanuel Macron) kill our freedoms, “read one of the banners.

Only businesses considered essential – supermarkets, food stores, pharmacies, mechanical and tobacco shops, among others – are authorized to open in confined departments. Restaurants and cafes only serve food and drink to go or for home delivery.

Instead, non-essential businesses, such as clothing and shoe stores, have been forced to pull down the blind. “We are not essential in the eyes of the Government, which forces us to close our club again,” said the email that a chain of gyms sent to their clients. The continual changing of the rules is “a bit destabilizing for everyone. We had a curfew at six, now it’s seven. Everything is less and less clear, ”says Patricia, an employee in the banking sector who has been telecommuting since October. I’m fed up, I don’t see people. Being able to walk is fine, but we cannot go for a coffee, “laments this Parisian.

The bookstores open



Bookstores, record stores, and hair salons may be open to the public, as can schools. Museums, theaters and cinemas have been closed for almost five months. Both the booksellers and their customers are satisfied with the government’s decision. “That keeps everyone from watching Netflix all day,” says Vladimir, who sells comics in the Latin Quarter. For Richard, books are “a door to the outside when you’re locked up at home. They make the imagination fly ”, explains this Parisian who works in horse racing at the door of a bookstore.

Lucille has been around for 20 years, rain or shine, at her second-hand book stand on the left bank of the Seine, near Notre-Dame Cathedral. “Many buquinistas do not open because they do not earn anything” due to the lack of tourists, explains this saleswoman, who doubts the effectiveness of this third confinement, since she fears that, with the arrival of good weather, Parisians will relax again and increase the contagions.