For more than two weeks, Paris shone before the world. With an opening ceremony on the Seine and stages spread across the city, the French capital turned the last Olympic Games into a sporting, organizational and popular success. The mayor, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, claims a legacy built by her team and which will benefit all Parisians. In front of the press, she is proud and satisfied to have turned around the numerous criticisms that preceded the event. The event was a decisive moment in her career. The question now is to what extent she will be able to capitalize on her triumph. Will she emerge stronger or not? Her mandate ends in 2026, but she can still run again.

The mayor, who has been in charge of the city for 10 years, offered on Sunday the Olympic flag relay to her counterpart from Los Angeles, Karen Bass, as protocol dictates. The closing ceremony, at the Stade de France, put an end to 17 days of jubilation, in which all criticism was silenced or relegated to the background. Hidalgo is on cloud nine. And she warns that this is not a parenthesis. “It is the result of 10 years of work, two fortnights of happiness and perhaps 20 years of legacy,” said the politician, born in San Fernando (Cádiz) in 1959. It was her way of trying to score a point and remember the changes undertaken during her two mandates.

The French capital is often seen as an international model for its environmental policies, such as the construction of cycle paths and the increasing pedestrianisation of its streets. But at the local level, things are different. Despite being re-elected to office with nearly 50% of the vote in 2022, Hidalgo is widely rejected by part of the electorate and the political spectrum. Under her, they say, the city has become more dangerous, dirtier and has lost population. In the 2022 presidential elections, in which she stood as a socialist candidate, she barely managed to get 1.75% of the vote.

With the Games, Hidalgo wanted to redeem himself after years of criticism. In the press conference he held at the end of the event, he praised the international projection of Paris, but also insisted on the legacy that the Olympics will leave at a local level. It is “a city that knew how to transform itself and in which the Olympic and Paralympic Games will have been a driving force and also an accelerator of these beautiful transformations.”

As an example, he cited the city’s new green areas and changes aimed at reducing the weight of cars. The pedestrianisation of the quays of the Seine in 2017 was the spearhead of his policies, which met with strong opposition at the start. He also mentioned the process of cleaning up the river, with 1.4 billion euros invested since 2016 (half of which was financed by the State) to open three places where the population can bathe safely.

But not everyone sees it that way. “As much as Hidalgo tries to claim the ‘success’ of this world event, he finds it difficult to conceal the minor, even counterproductive, nature of his role,” he said by email. Aurélien Veron, spokesperson for the municipal group Changer Paris [Cambiar París, que agrupa a la derecha de Los Republicanos (LR), centristas e independientes]The local politician mentions the fact that the mayor has “criticized the State and the region for their alleged incompetence.”

In November, the councilor said on a set that both transport – the responsibility of the president of the Île-de-France region, Valérie Pécresse (LR) – and solutions to accommodate the homeless would not be ready for the mega-event. His statements provoked a wave of indignation and accusations from the opposition and the presidential camp of politicising the sporting event. For the rest, said Hidalgo, “we will be ready”, including the bath in the Seine.

Holding sports competitions in its waters was one of the mayor’s main promises, and she made the cleanup of the river one of her main political lines. Hidalgo swam in the greenish Seine to demonstrate that it was clean just before the Games. During the event, some tests and training sessions had to be postponed due to levels of fecal bacteria higher than recommended. But the image of the mayor bathing in the Seine could not be missed. Her dive became a political act with great media coverage. CNN correspondent He even took a dip at the same time for a live performance.

A few days earlier and separately, the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castera, did the same, with whom relations, as with President Emmanuel Macron, are complicated. In January, the president appointed the conservative Rachida Dati, Hidalgo’s main opponent in Paris, as Minister of Culture, who a few days later confirmed that she maintained her ambitions to run for municipal elections in the capital in 2026. According to a report by the French Ministry of Culture, the minister of culture is the one who has been the main opposition to the French government since 2011. Ifop survey, published in Aprilbefore the Games, in the event of a second round between Dati and Hidalgo, the first would win with 59%. But that election is still two years away.

“Political revenge”

The Olympic Games were a test of fire. Everything could have gone wrong, but in the end it went well. Before their inauguration, the Games generated both indifference and negative feelings among the population. But their success, despite everything, has strengthened the profile of the mayor. “Anne Hidalgo is incontestably boosted by this enormous publicity sequence on a global scale for the city,” wrote the diary The World when he interviewed her on August 6. The Parisian He speaks of the “political revenge” of the Spanish-born socialist.

Veron, spokesman for the Changer Paris group, believes, however, that “like Cinderella, the carriage risks turning back into a pumpkin after the twelfth stroke of midnight when the police and gendarmes return to their home areas and the prodigious resources deployed by the State and the Ile-de-France Region return to their usual level.”

“Over the past two years, we have heard a lot of negative things, people have questioned and doubted our ability to succeed, our ability to innovate, our duty to adapt (…),” Pierre Rabadan, the Games official at the City Council, told reporters. For Hidalgo, what has been seen in recent weeks “is nothing” compared to what will be seen at the Paralympics. Asked whether he will stand for a third term in 2026, he prefers not to answer. For now.

