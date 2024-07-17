The grand opening of the Olympic Games 2024, an event that fills sports fans with expectation and excitement. Now, one of the sports venues that has been the subject of most discussion, due to pollution factors, is the extensive Seine River.

According to the criteria of

Faced with this, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, did not hesitate to dive in. What message did she want to send?

The mayor was seen equipped for the occasion advancing with each stroke in one of the rivers largest in the world. His motivation was to demonstrate that the river is ‘clean enough’‘ for outdoor swimming events.

“The Olympic Games have been a catalyst for improving our cities in response to climate change. Returning to the River Seine is an important milestone andin this process”the mayor commented.

Hidalgo reportedly submerged himself in the Seine to demonstrate that it can be used for events such as triathlon and paratriathlon, as long as pollution levels are reduced. keep under control.

Anne Hidalgo swimming in the Seine River Photo:EFE Share

According to international agencies, the Seine has been causing suspense in the run-up to the opening of the Paris Games on July 26, after failing repeatedly water quality testing.

According to Paris City Hall, the Seine has been clean enough to swim in since July 12 for most of the last 12 days.

Local media outlets broadcast the images and Hidalgo’s process after swimming tens of meters: “Finally today we are happy to see that we have achieved it,” he concluded upon exiting the water.

Anne Hidalgo swimming in the Seine River Photo:EFE Share

Can Colombia watch the Olympic Games broadcast?

The country will have the opportunity to follow the competition step by step and not miss the participation of Colombian athletes in these Olympics, since the signal of television will be free.

Claro Sports, As it has done in recent editions, it has the rights for this part of the world, where 17 countries will witness the competitions.

The signal can be found on Claro TV, Total Play, Monte cable, Telecable, Estar TV, VTR, Daish, Entel, Megacable, Telemicro and Telesur, among the most important ones.

Likewise, on the Claro Sports YouTube channel, fans in the country will have the opportunity to have four channels with simultaneous transmissions.

People take pictures of the Olympic rings installed at Trocadero. Photo:AFP Share

Vanessa Perez

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.

Read more news in EL TIEMPO