Water pollution control is one of the priorities of the organizers for the Olympic Games in the French capital

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine River on Wednesday morning (July 17, 2024). The venue will host events for the Olympic Games, which begin on July 26, and the cleanup of the river that is the symbol of the French capital was a promise.

The dive took place near the Hotel de Ville, near the town hall. It is about 3 km from the Alexandre III Bridge, where the triathlon and open water events of the Olympic Games will start.

Hidalgo wore a wetsuit that covered nearly her entire body and stayed in the water for about 10 minutes. She swam accompanied by the president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet; the deputy mayor of the Île-de-France region, Marc Guillaume; and dozens of aquatics athletes.

Watch:

La baignade dans la Seine, certains en ont rêvé, beaucoup en ont douté, et nous, nous l’avons fait ! Après 100 ans d’interdiction, les athlètes feront le grand saut à leur tour dans quelques jours pendant les Jeux ! This will be the prochain for all Parisiennes and les… pic.twitter.com/VuZjWeNUqa — Paris (@Paris) July 17, 2024

The decontamination of the River Seine and diving were promises made by the mayor.It’s a joy! It’s a dream day. The water is very, very nice. A little cold, but not too much.”, Hidalgo said as he came out of the water.

“Without the Games, we wouldn’t have made it. Imagine, in a year’s time, a place to swim here, a swimming pool, with everyone able to come and swim. The Games were the engine, the accelerator. But we do it because we need to adapt our cities to climate change.”, he added.

To date, 1.4 billion (around R$8.3 billion at the current exchange rate) has been invested in cleaning up the river.”Swimming in the Seine is a personal achievement, having practiced a sport that is practiced in rivers for 20 years. I think it is wonderful to see authorities who care about ecology, about cleaning up our rivers, which are very polluted, and today, as the mayor of Paris said, it is a collective responsibility to ensure that our planet is as healthy as possible.”, said Estanguet.

The authorities’ plunge into the Seine was originally scheduled to take place last month, but it had to be postponed twice. On June 23, it was postponed because heavy rain was falling in Paris and the water was in poor condition. The second postponement was due to the country’s legislative elections, which were called for June 30.

Hidalgo was the second French official to take a dip in the Seine. On July 13, French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra took a dip in the Seine. She was accompanied by triathlete Alexis Hanquinquant, who will be the country’s flag bearer at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

If the water in the Seine is not in good condition for the Olympic events, the organizers will implement a contingency plan. Among the possibilities are postponing the events, scheduled for July 30 and 31 and August 5, in the case of the triathlon, and August 8 and 9, in the open water competition. Another possibility is to transform the triathlon into a duathlon and transfer the remaining events to Vaires-sur-Marne, the venue for canoeing and rowing at the Olympic Games.

