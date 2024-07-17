The Mayor of Paris took her first dip in the Seine on Wednesday. Dressed in a wetsuit and swimming goggles, Anne Hidalgo took the plunge into the river and kept her promise to swim in its waters, nine days before the start of the Olympic Games on July 26. The act is symbolic. Swimming in the river has been banned for a century due to pollution and the City Council had set to work to clean up its greenish and opaque waters. The mega sporting event, which includes sporting events in this capital symbol, accelerated the clean-up process.

In front of a crowd of journalists and curious onlookers, the socialist mayor, with her hair tied back, put on her goggles and swam about 100 metres in the crawl. She did so alongside the president of the organising committee for the Olympic Games, Tony Estanguet, and the prefect of the Ile-de-France region, Marc Guillaume. She was the image of the day. The scene, moreover, took place on a sunny day with the water at 20 degrees, after a month of June in which the quality of the water had not yet been good enough for many days, according to the tests that the city council regularly carries out.

The mayor’s dip in the Seine was originally scheduled for June, but was postponed due to the early legislative elections. French President Emmanuel Macron also promised to bathe in the river, but did not specify the date when he would do so. Hidalgo, who was born in the Cadiz town of San Fernando, has thus followed in the footsteps of Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, who took the plunge into the iconic Parisian waters on Saturday.

“The water is very, very nice. A bit cold, but not bad,” said the Paris mayor after her swim. The chosen spot is located a few metres from City Hall and will be one of three sites to be opened to the public in 2025, so that the capital’s residents can swim safely. The second place to be used for swimming will be in the west, not far from the Eiffel Tower. And the third, in the south-east of the city. The authorities have invested around 1.4 billion euros in this since 2016.

The Seine will host the swimming leg of the triathlon and paratriathlon events, as well as the open water swimming leg. But for these competitions to take place, it is necessary that bacteria of fecal origin ―the Escherichia coli and enterococci – do not exceed a certain limit. When it rains, these levels worsen. In the last two weeks, the City Hall and the regional prefecture had announced generally positive bacteriological results, after several periods of negative analysis in June due to rainfall, which had also left the water with a suspiciously cloudy appearance.

After the water failed to meet minimum quality standards on several occasions, the French capital’s city council reported last Friday that the Seine had met health standards for 10 of the last 12 days, so there was no cause for concern ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo emerges from the River Seine after a swimming session on Wednesday.

JOEL SAGET (via REUTERS)

The promise came from afar. As early as 1990, former President Jacques Chirac, then mayor of the city, said: “In three years, I will go swimming in the Seine in front of witnesses to prove that it has become a clean river.” He never did. “We have been dreaming of this for so many years,” the mayor stressed now before the media. “The Olympic Games have been the driving force and the accelerator, but we are doing it because we have to adapt our cities to the climate, to climate change, and returning to the river, to the riverbank, was a first achievement,” she said, referring to the pedestrianisation of the docks.

Decontaminating the river was one of the pillars of Paris’ bid to host the Olympic Games. The opening ceremony of the Games, on 26 July, will take place on the river and involve a six-kilometre race by athletes along the Seine, the first time such an event has been organised outside an Olympic stadium.

More than 10,000 athletes from 206 countries, half of them women – also for the first time at the Games – will take part in this unusual opening parade. They will do so on board a hundred boats that will follow the waterway between the Austerlitz and Iena bridges. The ceremony, which will feature the Seine, will be attended by some 300,000 people, including 120 heads of state or government. An estimated 1 billion viewers will watch the spectacle on television.

Swimming in the Seine has been banned since 1923. But Parisians continued to dive into the river until the end of the 1950s. Images of Hidalgo and Oudéa-Castéra in the Seine have gone around the world. But they will still have to convince the population. A 2021 survey showed that two-thirds of French people had a negative perception of the river, associating it with a dirty and polluted place. And only 12% were attracted to swimming in it. It remains to be seen whether this will change after the Olympic Games.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo in action, swimming in the Seine to demonstrate the cleanliness of the river. Gonzalo Fuentes (REUTERS) Anne Hidalgo tests the waters of the Seine for future Olympic bathers. Kai Pfaffenbach (REUTERS) Dirt in the Seine River during the Mayor’s bath. Kai Pfaffenbach (REUTERS) Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on the River Seine.

Gonzalo Fuentes (REUTERS) Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo bathes in the Seine. Kai Pfaffenbach (REUTERS) Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo emerges from the River Seine after a swimming session on Wednesday. Abdul Saboor (REUTERS)

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.