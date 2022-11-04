Paris (AFP)

Spaniard Carlos Alcaras, ranked first in the world, reached the quarter-finals of the Paris-Percy Masters in Tennis, followed by Novak Djokovic, to continue the campaign to defend his title successfully.

Alcaras easily beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-3 in 71 minutes.

Alcaras had started his campaign with a quick victory over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 15 minutes.

And the Spaniard will meet in the next round with the young Danish Holger Ronh, who defeated the Russian Andrey Rublev, the ninth in the world, 6-4, 7-5.

Alcaras ensures that he remains at the top of the world rankings he rose to, after winning the Flushing Meadows championship last September, to become at the age of nineteen the youngest player to achieve this achievement, until the end of this year if he wins the title in Paris.

Djokovic renewed his victory over Russian Karen Khachanov, and beat him for the seventh time in a row and the eighth in their nine confrontations, when he settled their confrontation in Paris 6-4, 6-1. Casper Rudd, ranked fourth in the world, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic won his eighteenth consecutive victory in the individual tournaments, and the last defeat returns to the quarter-finals of Roland Garros against Rafael Nadal, noting that the latter was eliminated from his first match in Paris against American Tommy Paul.