M.ore than 25,000 people in Paris and other parts of France protested against a decision by the French judiciary in the case of Sarah Halimi, a Jew who was killed four years ago. The AFP news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Ministry of the Interior. Hundreds of people demonstrated against the verdict in front of the French embassy in Tel Aviv, according to local media.

Halimi was mistreated in early April 2017 in the east of Paris and thrown from the balcony of her apartment. Her 27-year-old neighbor is said to have beaten her under “Allahu-Akbar” (God is great) calls, quoted verses from the Koran and then plunged her into the depths. A racist or anti-Semitic motive was not ruled out.

Because of a psychosis as a result of cannabis and alcohol consumption, the alleged perpetrator was declared insane in court and was admitted to psychiatry for at least 20 years. The court of cassation recently confirmed as the highest court in the country that there will be no trial against him. The bereaved now want to go to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg in order to get a trial against the perpetrator.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on BFM-TV that a street in the capital would bear the name of Sarah Halimi. Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti announced a draft law for the coming month to close the legal loophole that had become clear in the Halimi case. “This tragic story that has shaped us all will advance our rights,” he shared via Twitter.

French President Emmanuel Macron had previously spoken out in favor of a change in the law. The president told the newspaper “Le Figaro” (Monday edition) that perpetrators such as Sarah Halimi’s case should no longer be declared incapable of culpability for drug use. “If someone decides to use drugs and goes nuts, that shouldn’t reduce their criminal responsibility in my opinion,” said Macron.