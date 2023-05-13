Yesterday Portuguese was spoken in Trigoria. More than usual. José Mourinho received Hugo Valdir and Luis Correia, two historic collaborators of Jorge Mendes. Just a courtesy visit? Nothing easier. But the meeting did not go unnoticed and confirmed all the rumors that want the flagship Special One, on the trail of new opportunities. Despite another year of contract and an important step towards the Europa League final, don José has been dancing on the most lavish tables of football for months. And Mendes is the perfect ambassador for this purpose.