Paris’ Louvre museum decided to close its doors to visitors on Saturday after receiving reports of a bomb. The TV channel reported this BFMTV citing a police source.

The Louvre was closed after receiving reports of a risk “to the museum and its visitors.” According to the TV channel, the museum is now cordoned off by police and all people are being evacuated.

Initially, the administration of the Louvre on social networks X (formerly Twitter) said the museum was closed “for security reasons.”

France currently has a maximum terrorist threat level. It was introduced after an unknown person armed with a knife attacked the Gambetta school in Arras (Pas-de-Calais) on October 13. He killed a teacher and injured several people. A video of a fight from the school grounds also appeared on social networks, where one of the participants defended himself with a chair.

After the attack, the country’s intelligence services reported that a group of eight people were behind the attack on the school; they were detained. It was reported that in addition to the attacker, those detained included his older brother, who was previously convicted of participating in a terrorist plot, and two sisters.

The newspaper Le Figaro also reported that in 2014, the family of the school attacker was supposed to be deported, but refugee rights associations stood up for them and achieved the family’s release, putting pressure on local politicians ahead of municipal elections in Rennes.