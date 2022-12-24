Clashes broke out between Kurdish demonstrators and the police forces in the Place de la Republique area during the march organized the day after the racist attack against a Kurdish cultural center which killed three people who responds with tear gas. Several stops on line 8 of the Parisian metro have been closed “for safety reasons”. This is what the French capital’s transport company announced. Protesters were later dispersed but the situation remained tense in the French capital.



07:10