The author of the attack that killed three Kurds last Friday (23), in central Paris, revealed to investigators that he tried to carry out a massacre in neighboring Saint-Denis before and that the initial intention was to commit suicide “after killing foreigners”.

According to a statement released this Sunday (25) by the prosecutor of the French capital, Laure Beccauau, the 69-year-old man assured that on Friday morning he went to Saint-Denis, north of Paris, an area known to be inhabited by many immigrants, with the intention of murdering as many of them as possible.

According to the author’s report, although he was carrying a weapon, a Colt 45 revolver, caliber 11-43, which he had acquired five years ago and kept hidden in his parents’ house, where he lived, he did not find enough people and opened plan hand.

So, he returned to the neighborhood where he lived and remembered that there was a Kurdish cultural center there, which he claimed to hate, for having had IS fighters as prisoners and not having killed them.

There, he ended up carrying out the massacre, shooting two men and a woman, the first two in front of the cultural center and the third victim in a Kurdish restaurant. Two people died at the scene and the other in hospital.

The individual then hid in a local barber shop, where he injured three other people and was disarmed by one of them before being arrested, according to the prosecutor’s report.

During the interrogation, which was interrupted this Saturday due to the prisoner’s allegation of psychiatric problems, he defined himself as “depressive and suicidal”.

The man said that the hatred of foreigners began in 2016, when he was the victim of a burglary. According to press vehicles, at the time, he attacked one of the thieves, who was of foreign origin, and was sentenced for it.

The prosecutor reported that the only thing the author regrets is “not having committed suicide”, something he said he intended to do “some day”, but “not before taking as many enemies as possible”, in reference to people who are not European. .

The investigation has so far not been able to determine any particular relationship between the man and the Kurdish community, nor have the analyzes of his telephone or the computer he kept at his parents’ house allowed to establish links with extremist ideologies.

So far, the investigation has ruled out the terrorist nature of the action, as defended by representatives of the Kurdish community in France, which accuses Turkey.

Turkey condemns attack, but criticizes Kurdish protests in France as “terrorists”

Turkey’s government condemned the attack in which three people of Kurdish origin died on Sunday, but called the protests that erupted in reaction to the attack “terrorist”.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin posted a message on Twitter in which he attributed the demonstrations, many of which resulted in violent clashes, to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkey’s Kurdish guerrilla group, which is considered by the country’s government and the European Union.

“This is the PKK in France. The same terrorist organization you support in Syria. The same PKK that has killed thousands of Turks, Kurds and security agents over the last 40 years. Now they burn the streets of Paris. Will you remain silent?” Kalin wrote.

In a second message, the spokesman for the Turkish presidency wrote only “no comment”, when posting a video of a demonstration in which it is possible to hear, in French, the motto “We are all PKK”.

Ömer Çelik, spokesman for the Islamist AKP party, which has ruled Turkey since 2002, attributed Friday’s “racist and fascist” attack to “the rise of xenophobia, Islamophobia and the rejection of immigrants by French politics and media. “.

During Saturday’s demonstrations in Paris, 31 police were injured and 11 people were arrested. Damage to street furniture was recorded, cars were overturned, dumpsters were set on fire, among other acts of vandalism.