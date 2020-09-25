On Friday, four people were injured in a stabbing incident in the French capital, Paris. The incident took place in front of the old office of France’s famous satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. The condition of two people injured in this attack is said to be critical. These days in Paris, hearing is going on on 7 January 2015 regarding the barbaric terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo’s office. This incident has caused sensation in Paris.Paris police said that at first they felt that the incident was carried out by two attackers. But later he said that this attack was carried out by a single person. Police have detained the suspected attacker near Bastille Plaza in East Paris. However, the police are yet to know the motive for the attack. Police has also not made public the identity of the suspect.

Threatened to bomb Eiffel Tower, evacuated, checking police area

French PM canceled the trip

Following the attack, French Prime Minister Jean Castex canceled a visit to a northern suburb of Paris. He immediately reached the French Ministry of Home Affairs to inquire about the incident. French police are also investigating the incident with an angle of terror attack.

Al-Qaeda threatened Charlie Hebdo with attacks like 2015

Threatened to blow up the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday

France is targeted by terrorists these days. On Wednesday, the world famous tourist destination Eiffel Tower was threatened to blow up. After which the police closed the tower and conducted a thorough investigation. The report claimed that a man threatened to ‘blow everything up’. However, the police have not confirmed this and said that he himself did not see anything.

Mohammed saheb’s controversial cartoon printed by Charlie Hebdo again, said – we will never bow down

Al Qaeda also threatened to attack

The hearing of the 2015 terror attack case in the French newspaper Charley Abdo began recently. On this occasion, the magazine again printed the same cartoon, which was attacked first by being angry. Al-Qaeda had threatened that if the magazine felt the 2015 attack was alone, it was a mistake.