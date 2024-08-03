PARIS – In the semifinals there is Imane Khelif who beats Anna Luca Hamori and this is the verdict that expresses the most anticipated match of these Olympic Games so far.

Tickets up to 700 euros, Nord Arena packed to the brim with spectators on the stairs which would also be prohibited, press gallery occupied since an hour before the start of what is not just a quarter-final of the welterweight category of the Olympic boxing tournament. Imane Khekif, the intersex Algerian boxer, against the Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori. Khelif is coming off the first round where she met the Italian Angela Carini who retired after 46 seconds due to a punch to the nose that made her lose her balance and fear the worst for the match. A match whose epilogue had a worldwide echo. Hamori, just to put out the fire, shortly before the match posted on her Instagram profile the phrase that unleashed the Algerian Olympic Committee: “I will fight against a man”. Algiers did not take it well and will proceed with legal action. It is likely, indeed certain that it will end in nothing, but in the meantime they are trying.



Live TV in Algeria, there is a country that has made Imane its flag, its heroine. At 17:35 Khelif (red uniform) and Hamori (blue uniform) climb over the ropes and place themselves in the center of the ring: after 46 seconds we are in the Carini area but nothing happens. Just a boxing match. One two three lives Algeria, it is the song of the revolution and ultimately Imane’s is one too. First round, Hungarian boos, round to Imane. We finally see some punches, Imane’s left is a train that leaves from far away but Hamori is not a bit afraid. She accepts the body to body even if she almost always comes out beaten. The second round also goes to the Algerian. Third round: the boxers are more discomposed, they often tie up and go to the ground twice together. Imane’s left jab continues to make the difference. Unanimous verdict. In the ring.

Then, at the end of the match, tears: “This is a question of dignity and honor for every woman – the 25-year-old shouts angrily to BeIN Sports -. All the Arab people have known me for years. For years I have practiced boxing in competitions of international federations, they (the Iba, ed.) have been unjust to me. But I have God on my side.”