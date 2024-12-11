She could very well be ‘The Princess of Pop’, if you consider who her father is. None other than Michael Jackson, the iconic King of Pop, who left a daughter before leaving this world. This is Paris Jackson and now he has taken a firm vital step by announcing on his Instagram account her upcoming wedding to Justin Longhis partner since 2022, after a romantic request coinciding with his birthday.

«Happy birthday, my sweet Blue. Sharing my life with you, for the last three years, has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect to do all of this with. Thank you for letting me be yours. “I love you very much,” Paris Jackson wrote on social networks along with different moments of their life together: kisses, small great moments at home, trips, soccer games, snowmen… Pictures of a happy couple.

Of course, Paris Jackson and Justin Long met through the music industry, in which they have both developed careers of different profile. Justin is a music producer and sound technician. They agreed on a project and magic was done. The couple began dating in 2022 and have maintained a low-key but meaningful relationship ever since.

Unconditional love for Michael Jackson

But who is Paris Jackson? The obvious thing is that she is the daughter of who she is and a woman who keeps his memory and legacy alive. She lost him when she was only 11 years old and always declared her unconditional love for him, even though different gruesome details of the King of Pop’s life came to light. “Since I was born, Dad has been the best father you can imagine. And I just want to say that I love him very much,” she would say at his funeral.









According to her older brother, Prince Michael Jackson, Paris takes after her late father in many ways. “Basically, as a person, she is like my father,” he told ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine in 2017. He added that the girl, 26, is similar to her father.in all its strengths and almost all its weaknesses too“She is very passionate.”

Michael Jackson met Rowe in 1986 when she was a nurse at an office the star visited and the two became good friends over the years. After Michael divorced his first wife, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1996, he and Rowe married and had their first son together, Prince, the following year.

Paris’ parents divorced in 1999. The ‘Thriller’ singer received full custody of the children and she grew up with her older brother Prince and younger brother Bigi on the Neverland ranch in California, before joining her mother as a teenager. He supported her when Rowe was diagnosed breast cancer in 2016. «I am a fighter because she is a fighter. I love you, mom,” Paris wrote alongside an Instagram photo in which she kissed Rowe’s head.

Model, artist, activist and in therapy

Of characteristic beauty, Paris signed with IMG Models in 2017 and would soon appear on the covers of magazines such as ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ and ‘Vogue Australia’. She would also walk for Jean Paul Gaultier in 2020. Simultaneously, she would forays into the world of cinema or music.

Paris was always the center of attention at a young age and revealed that the paparazzi’s fixation on her father as a child led her to experience a post-traumatic stress disorder. “I experience auditory hallucinations, sometimes with camera clicks, and severe paranoia, and I’ve been going to therapy for a lot of things,” he would say.

Paris has been made dozens of tattoos over the years and by 18 he already had more than 50. As part of his colorful collection, he has several that pay tribute to his father, including the cover of his 1991 album ‘Dangerous’ and the words ‘Queen of My Heart ‘(queen of my heart) tattooed on her left wrist with Michael Jackson’s lyrics.

The daughter of the King of Pop She is an advocate for many causes. and in fact it is for her activism that she wants to be remembered. He has also been a prominent voice for the LGBTQ+ communitysharing your personal experience and supporting acceptance and diversity. In the past, Paris expressed that she had imagined a married life with a woman and in 2020 she told ‘L’Officiel Italia’: “I would like to be remembered for my commitment, until death, to the environment, animals and human and civil rights. Someone who has always fought to change the system. ¡Power to the people!».