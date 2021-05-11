Paris (AFP)

She called ParisYesterday, the authorities Israeli To not use excessive force against Palestinians. “We are clearly calling on the authorities,” Jean-Baptiste LeMoyne, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, said at the National Assembly Israeli To a proportionate use of force. ”

Yesterday, the French government called on “all parties to adhere to the greatest degree of restraint,” warning of “widespread escalation.”

LeMoyne confirmed that France intends to take the initiative to search for a political solution. He said, “What the events show is the need for a political solution, and from this point of view we will not depend on anyone else.” He added, “Even if the task is difficult, and even if it requires a lot of humility, we will not abandon it,” referring to continuous contacts between Paris And a number of Arab capitals to reach a lull in Jerusalem.