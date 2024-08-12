The thermometer reads 31 degrees at a corner of Place de Catalogne in the south of Paris. Just four years ago, cars ruled this large roundabout, surrounded by imposing buildings by Catalan architect Ricardo Bofill. But the square looks different today. An “urban forest” has risen on the concrete, with residents resting under the trees, reading among the bushes and cooling off with water sprayers. The new space is just one example of the change undertaken by the French capital in recent years. The aim is to green the city by any means necessary to combat global warming. The Olympic Games, a showcase for transformation, have accelerated the process.

The site is not very large, but it offers a breath of fresh air to the inhabitants of the neighbourhood. The roundabout has disappeared and 470 trees now stand in its place. It will still take about ten years for the forest to grow to a certain size, says the city council. But the council, led by the socialist Anne Hidalgo since 2014, insists that the new green space will make the ground waterproof and reduce the temperature of the square and its surroundings by up to 4 °C. From an urban heat island, it has become what is now known in Paris as a “cool island”. The new design has also been accompanied by bicycle lanes, as is the case throughout Paris, where cyclists are becoming increasingly popular.

Rue de la Providence, in Paris, next to a school, with new vegetation. Joséphine Brueder/Ville de Pari

“The challenge is not only to reduce the presence of cars, something we have been doing for about 20 years, but to green up” the city, he explained. Patrick Blochedeputy mayor of Paris, at a press conference in mid-July. It is not always easy. The French capital, with 20,000 inhabitants per square kilometre, is one of the densest in the world and its subsoil contains a significant network of pipes, telecommunications, subways and parking lots. This is one of the reasons why green spaces like the one on Place de Catalogne cannot be implemented anywhere. But there are other ways to do it. And the changes are gradually becoming noticeable.

In June 2023, the Paris Council – the capital’s assembly – approved a new “bioclimatic” Local Urban Development Plan to adapt to the effects of global warming. The document sets out a series of objectives for 2035, such as the expansion of some existing parks or the creation of new ones. In the longer term, by 2050, the city plans an additional 300 hectares of green areas. [a modo de comparación, el parque de El Retiro de Madrid tiene una extensión de 120 hectáreas]The challenge is immense. In 10 years, only 45 hectares of green spaces have been created in the city, According to the City CouncilThe text also points to the dewatering of 40% of public spaces, which involves replacing concrete or tar coatings with earth ones.

“A true garden city”

The new guidelines are due to come into force in 2025. But the city has already started working on them. And the Olympic Games have often been a driving force behind these projects. The best example is the Seine, where swimming has been banned for a century due to pollution. Following an investment of 1.4 billion euros to clean up its waters, Parisians will be able to swim in the river at three dedicated sites that will open within a year.

There are other examples that show the turnaround undertaken by the city. Since 2020, a total of 110 million euros have been invested in naturalisation projects. In addition to the Place de Catalogne, the City Council opened a new 3.5 hectare park On an old railway line in the east of the city, where 2,000 trees are being planted. “We need to find new green spaces to conquer,” he stressed. Christope Najdovskideputy mayor responsible for increasing vegetation in public spaces. To do so, he explains, we must take advantage of all available space: squares, streets, roofs, walls and even school playgrounds. “We are no longer just going to build a city with gardens, we are going to move towards a true garden city,” he stressed.

View of the Rue du Temple in Paris after the intervention. Jean-Baptiste Gurliat/Ville de Paris

Paris City Council took advantage of the 2020 lockdown, following the pandemic, to give a new boost to these policies and those of pedestrianisation. Since then, calls have multiplied streets of schools [calles escolares, en español]spaces located in front of schools where vehicles are prohibited from passing, with some exceptions. There are already more than 200 routes of this type in the city and the City Council’s goal is to reach around 300 by 2026. Some of them have been naturalised with trees and flowerbeds, and the tarmac streets have been replaced with lighter coverings.

School streets offer safety to the little ones, but they also constitute new spaces for residents of the neighborhood. In some there are chess boards drawn on the ground. In others there are hopscotch and small athletics tracks. The city has also implemented the so-called “oasis patios” in primary and nursery schools, with areas renovated to offer more natural areas, with more vegetation and water points. There are already more than 130 in the French capital and during periods of extreme heat, some will be accessible to the public at weekends.

Another way to increase green areas in the city is “garden streets”where grass sometimes grows on the sidewalks and at the foot of facades, and where spaces are reserved for planting bushes, flowers and other plants. The City Council wants to have between 20 and 30 of these arteries by 2026, when Hidalgo’s second term ends.

By 2015, Paris also plans to achieve 150 hectares of naturalised roofs and facades, particularly on municipal buildings. The city is also proposing a technical and financial support tool to incorporate vegetation into the courtyards and roofs of condominiums, make the soil permeable and recover rainwater. The transformation is underway and can be seen as you walk through the streets. The challenge, however, will be to maintain these changes.

When Hidalgo was re-elected in 2020, she pledged to plant 170,000 trees additional. A year ago, the City Council stated that more than 63,000 had already been planted. The challenge will be to preserve them so that they do not die prematurely. But for now, tourists and residents are taking advantage of these new spaces to enjoy and walk around the city. On foot or by bike.

“The Olympic Games have sent a message to the world: the city is not a place to be travelled by car, but a place to live where you can get around on foot, by bike or by public transport,” wrote in X Stein Van Oosterenspokesperson for the Paris region’s bicycle network. This means of transport has seen a huge boost since the end of the lockdown and its use has already surpassed that of cars in the capital, according to a study published in April by the Paris Region public institute.

The mega sporting event accelerated the creation of new bike lanes to connect the different Olympic venuesas well as new temporary car parks. Others are here to stay, such as the one at Gare du Nord, one of the busiest train stations in France, which has just opened with more than 1,000 spaces available.

Public space is being transformed. And the residents are gradually taking ownership of it. “It’s going in the right direction and that’s a success,” says one of them, Robert Gazzola, 70, standing next to the new urban forest on Place de Catalogne. The change, he believes, is “tremendous for the neighbourhood.” He doubts whether this type of infrastructure will really have an impact on mitigating the effects of climate change in a city like this. “But it’s better than nothing,” he adds. Real change or just a publicity campaign? he asks. the newspaper Le ParisienThe next few years will tell.

