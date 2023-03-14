Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Protests against pension reforms in France: piles of rubbish in Paris © Stefano Rellandini/AFP

The strikes in France reach a new level – and Paris is filthy. Because the garbage disposal also protests against having to retire later.

Paris – Garbage is piling up in the French capital: it is a protest against the President Emmanuel Macron planned pension reform. “It stinks and you have to slalom around the mountains of rubbish,” said German Paris tourist Claudia Harmand of the AFP news agency.

But the French go on strike differently than the Germans. If something doesn’t fit, they tend to blame the central government and take to the streets collectively – and “Germans tend to blame themselves, they don’t question the macrostructure,” said political scientist Johannes Maria Becker recently IPPEN.MEDIA.

Garbage on the streets of Paris – “Our only remedy”

Garbage cans are now overflowing in Paris and piles of plastic garbage bags are bursting. The rain soaks the filth and it starts to smell. By Monday (March 13) a good 5,600 tons of rubbish had accumulated in the streets. About 70 percent of those surveyed in France are opposed to raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

People in physically demanding jobs in particular fear the reform. Among them are the garbage disposal workers, who have been on strike for over a week. “It’s our job to keep Paris clean – none of us are happy with the dirt right now. But people understand that this is our only means of defending our rights,” garbage collector Julien Devaux told the broadcaster France 24. The socialist Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo expressed her solidarity with the garbage disposal workers.

Protests against pension reform also concern waste incineration

In Paris, private and municipal companies share the garbage collection. Currently, the districts in which the municipal garbage disposal is in use are particularly affected. But the strikes are not only hampering the collection of rubbish, but also its disposal, as three incinerators around Paris are also blocked.

The French government emphasizes that the reform takes account of people who started working particularly early or who have arduous jobs. Garbage disposal workers can currently retire at the age of 57, after the reform they would have to work until they were 59. Many employees think that is too long. (frs with material from the AFP)