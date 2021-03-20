Paris is in lockdown for a month

A month-long lockdown to contain the Coronavirus has come into effect in Paris and other French regions as France tries to cope with a third wave of infections.

About a third of the 67 million people living in the country are affected by the stricter measures, which went into effect on Saturday.

But this close will be lighter than previous closings.

In 16 administrative districts, all non-essential stores must be closed, but book and music stores are permitted to remain open. Schools can also welcome students. People are also allowed to move outside, but only within 10 kilometers of their place of residence.

The situation in the Greater Paris region is particularly worrying, with patients being transferred to hospitals in other parts of the country due to lack of capacity in intensive care units.

The number of new infections per 100,000 people in the space of a week has recently increased to about 450 in the Greater Paris region.

“We know the reason for this third wave, which is the arrival of the so-called British mutated strain of Coronavirus, which now accounts for nearly three quarters of infections,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

Castex warned that “these measures could extend to other parts of the country.”