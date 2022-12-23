Pictures

Near the site of the shooting at the Kurdish cultural center in Paris, rue d’Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, scuffles erupted after French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin went to the scene and spoke. The images show objects being thrown at the officers, who responded with the use of tear gas. It is not clear what the reason for the clashes is. The streets were soon filled with barricades and mountains of objects set on fire. Many cars destroyed. This morning’s shooting hit a Kurdish cultural center and several members of the Kurdish community gathered in front of the center in the following hours. Darmanin, speaking on the spot, said that the assailant, a 69-year-old who was injured and stopped, “obviously wanted to attack foreigners” but that it is not certain that the killer specifically wanted to target Kurds.

