Paris invaded by bed bugs: what they are and how to eliminate them

Bedbug alarm in Paris. Appeals are increasing for the French government to stem what is taking the form of a public health emergency, the invasion of the “punaises de lit”.

“We are determined to act and intensify our action,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said in parliament, promising a meeting of all relevant ministers.

10 months after the start of the Paris Olympics, there are more and more frequent reports of bed bugs in public places such as cinemas, trains and subways. Last week the municipality asked the government for a firm plan against parasites, defined as “a scourge”. “Bed bugs are a public health problem,” wrote Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire in a letter to Prime Minister Borne. “The state must urgently bring together all the players involved to launch an adequate action plan.”

As large as a watermelon seed, bedbugs feed at night, primarily on human blood. They often hide near the bed, in mattresses, in furniture or behind paintings. Cases have increased in recent months, with families having to undergo long and expensive disinfestations, not always with positive results.

On average, the French take two and a half months to eliminate them, spending between 900 and 1,200 euros. This is the estimate made to France Inter by Nicolas Roux de Bézieux, founder of the pest control company Badbugs.

“Just go to a hotel or an Airbnb that unfortunately is affected by it, one or two bedbugs slip into your suitcase and take home,” warned the entrepreneur. “The second cause of infestation is represented by affected friends and neighbors: you have a friend who has bedbugs in his house, he comes to your house and brings one or two. Then there’s the move, either because you move into an apartment where there are already some, or because the moving van is infested. Then there are the purchases of second-hand clothes. In any case, bed bugs have absolutely nothing to do with hygiene.”

The preference for the bedroom is due to the proximity to the prey, i.e. humans. It takes bedbugs between 3 and 10 minutes to draw blood, during which the victim must remain still. This is why bites mainly occur while you sleep.

The advice is to wash sheets and clothes at 60 degrees or to freeze delicate linen at at least -18 degrees for three days. If the infestation is still in the early stages, a vacuum cleaner or steam cleaner can also be used, entomologist Jean-Michel Bérenger told France Info. The use of insecticides is recommended as a last resort, since the insects they have become very resistant to these products.

“A bed bug infestation is annoying, but it can be overcome. Of course, you have to tolerate the idea of ​​sleeping in a haunted bed,” advised Nicolas Roux de Bézieux. “If you have just realized you have bed bugs, the worst reflex is to sleep in the living room, because by doing so you encourage the bed bugs to migrate into the living room too. Instead, you need to give the insecticide placed in the bed time to take effect. Then you can try to cover yourself because normally bedbugs, unlike mosquitoes, cannot penetrate fabric. But if the only area left uncovered is the face, then you will be attacked there, which is even more unpleasant.”