Bars, swimming pools and sports halls will close in the capital and in the inner suburbs, for at least two weeks.

Farewell, the morning espresso quickly swallowed on the zinc! For at least two weeks, Parisian cafes will have to close their doors, from Tuesday, October 6. This is one of the decisions taken to curb the development, considered alarming, of the coronavirus epidemic in the capital and the inner suburbs.

Swimming pools and sports halls closed, university reception capacity reduced by half, student evenings prohibited … In a joint press conference, Monday, October 5, in Paris, the police chief Didier Lallement, the director of the Agency regional health region Ile-de-France, Aurélien Rousseau, the rector of Paris, Christophe Kerrero, and thePS mayor, Anne Hidalgo, detailed the various measures. Here’s what to remember from their statements.

“203 active clusters” in Ile-de-France, of which 40% “of school and university origin”

The Director General of the Ile-de-France Regional Health Agency (ARS), Aurélien Rousseau, summarized in a few figures the progression of the epidemic. “The incidence rate is over 200 per 100,000 inhabitants in Paris. It is above 500 for the 20-30 age group, the category in which the virus circulates most actively. In the inner suburbs, the rate is approaching 200 and continues an upward trend “, he said.

According to him, we count “3,500 new cases confirmed every day”, is “three and a half times more than a month ago”. On the cluster side, “203 are active in the region; 40% are of school and university origin, 26% of professional origin and 10% come from private gatherings, this figure having doubled since the beginning of the school year.” He warned: “The pressure is strong. We know what will happen in the next 15 days, we will reach 50% occupancy of the intensive care beds.”

Parisian bars closed from Tuesday

Bars will close their doors in the capital. “As of tomorrow, all bars in Paris and in the inner suburbs will have to be closed. Restaurants – which are defined as establishments whose main activity is the sale of meals – will remain open at their usual hours, under subject to compliance with a new health protocol validated by the High Council of Public Health. This protocol will be detailed later on. The take-away sale of alcohol and the consumption of alcohol on public roads are prohibited from 10 pm “, confirmed the Paris police prefect, Didier Lallement, on Monday.

The mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo clarified that “the City, obviously, would accompany a certain number of measures allowing the opening of restaurants under very specific conditions”.

Student parties prohibited

If bars are closed, young people (and others) are also banned “any festive gathering” away from home. “To avoid any festive practice in the public space, I explicitly prohibit student parties, any type of festive or family gatherings. This does not apply, of course, to private places. Wedding ceremonies can of course take place in town halls or places of worship. But weddings in establishments open to the public are not allowed “, stated Didier Lallement.

No more than 1,000 people at public events

The ban on events bringing together more than 1,000 people at the same time is maintained, stressed Didier Lallement. Gatherings of more than 10 people on public roads are also still prohibited. However, “the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in public space does not apply to protest demonstrations” in the name of “the fundamental freedom to express oneself and to manifest one’s opinions”.

“To avoid massive regroupings of population, I also took the decision to ban fairs and exhibitions, park, exhibitions and events held under large tents (…) capitals, structures “, continued the Paris police prefect.

A gauge in shopping centers

A “gauge” will be set up in shopping centers and department stores located in Paris and in the inner suburbs, added the prefect. “The choice was made to restrict more strictly the number of people who may pass each other in large shopping centers, department stores [qui] will have to accommodate a maximum of one client per 4 m2 “, he explained.

Gyms and closed swimming pools

Indoor sport is prohibited for two weeks. “Regarding sports activities, gymnasiums, multipurpose rooms, swimming pools will now be closed to any type of activity. But in agreement and at the mayor’s request, we wanted these spaces to continue to accommodate minors, whether either in an associative or private framework “, announced Didier Lallement. There is still a little breath of fresh air: “Outdoor equipment, stadiums, physical training grounds, may remain open provided they bring together less than 1,000 people or [pour les espaces dont la jauge est inférieure], 50% of their maximum capacity. “

Cinemas and museums remain open

No change for cultural places. “The theaters, cinemas and museums will remain open while continuing to strictly apply the health protocols already in place”, detailed the prefect.

In nursing homes, visit by appointment and preventive screening

The restrictions will also apply in nursing homes. Visits will only be authorized by appointment, with a maximum of two people, if possible in dedicated spaces, as many establishments do today, said the director general of ARS Ile-de-France.

Aurélien Rousseau also announced preventive screening operations in these establishments. “We will initiate preventive screening of all nursing home professionals, keeping as much as possible at a periodicity of 14 days, he indicated. As of today, we are launching a series of antigenic tests in each department of the region to verify their effectiveness. “

University capacity limited to 50%

In all classrooms, amphitheatres and university dining halls, “the reception capacity will be limited to 50% to take into account the Parisian health situation”, said the rector of the Ile-de-France academy, Christophe Kerrero.

Measures decided for “fifteen days”

The measures announced on Monday apply for two weeks, explained the Paris police prefect, Didier Lallement.. “The measures will be taken for the next two weeks, with a reassessment at the end of these two weeks to see whether or not we are renewing a certain number of measures”, he assured.