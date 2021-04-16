With images and places more or less known, In the last 20 years, Paris was represented dozens of times in memorable films. Without a doubt, Amélie He restored the centrality to the French capital through the illusioned eyes of the protagonist and her prowling around the “City of Light”, but we must not forget landmarks such as Moulin Rouge !, Before sunset or Midnight in Paris. In the last year different series were premiered in that city, and the remission is not only geographical or tourist, because these productions deal precisely with what life is like in Paris, with all its contrasts.

This is mainly demonstrated Ten Percent, Emily in Paris Y Coeur Plan, all three available on Netflix. Fictions that even with all the differences they present between them, dthey develop the plot in typically Parisian apartments, Around tables in bars and bistro restaurants that can be in the Latin Quarter or Les Marais, with frequent allusions to style, as if to emphasize, in addition, that this city continues to be a fashionable destination.

Of course there are also the stories that happen on the margins, as is the case of Lupine or Inhuman Resources (both also on Netflix), with a record that adds scenes in popular neighborhoods outside the center of Paris. But what are the most faithful representations of Paris?

Based on the book by Pierre Lemaître, “Inhuman Resources” follows the life of an unemployed man.

Souvenir city

From the beginning, Ten percent makes it clear that the life of the characters takes place in Paris. This is how Gabriel Sarda (Grégory Montel) is seen from the first episode: entering the Westin hotel in Place Vendôme, one of the most luxurious areas of that city, and Andréa Martel (Camille Cottin) herself shouting through the corridors of ASK –The talent agency where she works– that everything her assistant learned from Paris is owed to her.

Meanwhile, the shipments, the gestures, the way of dressing, even the gastronomic consumptions of most of the characters who respond to the Parisian “should be” advance, something that they let the other know, with pleasure. And in this case the other is Camille Valentini (Fanny Sidney), the young woman recently arrived from Mandelieu-la-Napoule, in the south of France, who, in addition to wanting to work in the industry, intends to get closer to her father, Mathias Barneville (Thibault de Montalembert) one of the heads of the office. Camille is precisely the role that best stages the metamorphosis of before and after life in Paris.

All that seems natural in Ten percent It is nothing but pure artifice in Emily in Paris. This series – disputed for its dubious nominations in the latest Golden Globe installment – does not do much more than show how the life of Emily is transformed, the American centennial played by Lily Collins, who leaves her native Chicago to move to a historic building in Place de l’Estrapade.

“Emily in Paris”, about an American centennial who moves to the French capital.

The same one that meets all cliches to try to be a perfect Parisian: She kicks off the mornings with her Boulangerie Moderne pain au chocolat, wears a beret like the ones sold at Montmartre souvenir stalls, and seems rapt as she climbs the steps of the Opera. Although from time to time, she is once again the young woman who detests the unresolved life of old buildings, the difficulties with the plumbing and the Parisian self-confidence of women who light a cigarette as soon as they leave the gym.

Coeur Plan also transmits a Paris for export. And although it is a predictable story about the love misadventures of a group of young people, it is worth noting that at times it has a more real correlation than Ten percent. On Heart PlanAccording to its Spanish translation, characters of different origins appear, such as Elsa’s Afro-descendant father (Zita Hanrot) or Charlotte, one of the protagonist’s friends, played by the French-Algerian actress Sabrina Ouazani.

At the same time, the most interesting thing about this production is that it takes an immediate turn around today: it stages what life is like in Paris amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Beyond the relaxed tone with which the subject is approached, it reflects how the existence of citizens began to change in one of the European capitals most affected by the plague. Thus, the story becomes a blog and gives an account of the day to day of the protagonists who deal with the presence of the virus, in a wink of inevitable closeness to all mortals.

La Réalité?

Comedian Omar Sy stars in Lupine, inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s white-collar thief.

At the opposite pole is Lupine –Based on the detective saga by Maurice Leblanc, which narrates the adventures of Assane Diop, the white-collar thief, starring Omar Sy, one of today’s most successful French comedians. And everything changes with the skin color of the protagonist. The series tries to show the Parisian postcard landscapes, such as the Louvre Museum or the Tuileries Garden, although part of the story is also told in the underground areas of the City Hall building or in a prison with heavy prisoners. But just as it happens in Coeur Plan, racial tensions and social inequalities are only part of the context, treated lightly by mixing suspenseful scenes with a good dose of humor.

For its part, Inhuman Resources –The six-chapter miniseries, based on the book by novelist Pierre Lemaître– Not only does it completely come out of fantasy and superficiality, but it follows the life of an unemployed man, involved in a crime after getting a new job. Taking place mostly in La Défense, the Parisian financial district and also in the suburbs, the obvious references to the dream city do not appear. To this is added that Alain Delambre – the central character starring former soccer player Éric Cantona – lives in a mortgaged apartment from which he does not even pay the last installments and works in a skyscraper in Paris that is not very frequent, at least for him. purpose of aspirational fictions.

The focus is neither on the cultural nor on the historical but on the global unemployment problem that plagues those over 50 years of age, the consequent snub of the market and the violence it provokes in its victims. This story that could well happen in Paris or anywhere else, because it is clear that, far from the stereotype, Paris is no longer a party.

