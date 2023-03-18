Clashes and chaos in Paris, Macron risks early voting

At least 61 people were arrested during the night during protests against the pension reform in Place de la Concorde in Paris, according to reports from the French news channel BFMTV. A few hundred demonstrators dressed in black and masked participated in clashes throwing stones and bottles at riot police who responded with tear gas and tear gas.

Before facing the agents, the protesters they put up barricades in front of the police and a fire was also lit. The barricades, according to the French press, are made up of barriers from building sites removed from the road.

Cobblestones were also removed from the road and pieces of wood piled up to feed a fire starter. One of the slogans shouted by the people present on site is “Paris en feu et Macron au milieu”, or “Paris in flames and Macron in the center“.

Now for Macron there is also the risk of the fall of the government and early elections. The former socialist candidate for the Elysée Segolene Royal gave an interview to La Stampa: “The pension reform? It is an endogenous shock rejected by the French. Each time we have been told that to save pensions there was a need for a new reform, as if the financial order had to be given a scalpel. This system has become totally perverse and the populations in Europe no longer accept it”.

And again: “Reducing the deficit does not only mean reducing the costs of social rights but also acting on income. Today the French are angry because the executive has abolished the solidarity tax on financial fortune, has applied important exemptions to companies , saved the banks in 2008 like many other countries without asking for anything as a counterpart. And suddenly he brings out this reform hitting the most modest people, those who have their pensions as assets. It’s not a problem of deficits but of a fair allocation of resources and efforts. For this reason the project was violently rejected”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

