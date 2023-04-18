Paris, the actor Toni Servillo interrupts the show at the theater due to illness on stage

Tony Servillo he fell ill tonight on the stage of the Odeon theater in Paris during a one-time performance of “Voci di Dante,” which had to be cut short, a reporter noted of the AFP.

Tony Servillo64 years old, was reciting the texts of the Neapolitan writer in Italian Joseph Montesano during this show it sold out. The performance was definitively interrupted after about 45 minutes, following a fall of the actor, victim of a “vagal malaise”, declared the top management of the theater at the AFP. “He’s fine,” they added.

Subscribe to the newsletter

