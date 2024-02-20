It is celebrated abroad, but is met with hostility in France: Mayor Anne Hidalgo is reinventing Paris – just in time for the Olympic Games. Their goal is to make the metropolis CO2-neutral by 2050.

IAnne Hidalgo has never been seen in a swimsuit in Paris. That will soon change: In the summer, the 64-year-old mayor wants to jump into the Seine and swim a few laps there. “In July we bathe in the Seine,” said Hidalgo at the traditional New Year’s reception in the imposing town hall overlooking the river. She took the opportunity to invite regional prefect Marc Guillaume to accompany her on this “historic plunge into the water”. The top official in the dark suit just grinned.

Their jump into the Seine comes “more than 30 years after Jacques Chirac’s promise,” said Hidalgo. In 1990, the then mayor and later president promised Parisians that they would be able to swim in the Seine again from 1993. But it was not possible to sufficiently improve the water quality. The main problem is fecal bacteria. When it rains heavily, the Paris canal system overflows and into the river. Everything that ends up in the toilet ends up in the water. That's why swimming has been banned for a century.