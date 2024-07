The Paris tourist office said on Monday that the average price per night in hotels during the Games had fallen to 258 euros from 342 euros earlier in the summer, which at the time represented a 70 percent increase from the average price of 202 euros in July 2023.

Travel agents said there were discounts of between 10 and 70 percent on corporate packages after demand during the Games fell below expectations due to higher prices and security concerns.

Travel agents said some hotels have removed restrictions on arrival dates and length of stay in order to attract last-minute travelers.

“The rules have eased but prices haven’t come down much,” said Neil Corman, a travel agent with ProTravel International.

He added that the price of a night in five-star hotels, such as Le Royal Monceau Raffles, in Paris, is still around 3,000 euros during the Games.

Hotel operator Accor could see a half-percent increase in room revenue if travelers flock to Paris in the months following the Games, said Sebastien Bazin, chief executive of the company, but the company remains conservative in its forecast.