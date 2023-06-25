With the color and joy that characterizes it, this June 24 the French capital celebrated the Pride parade. This is just one of the many marches that take place in the month of June in different cities around the world, such as Mexico City, which also held its annual festival. It is a celebration that, in addition to claiming LGBTIQ+ rights, opens up a great opportunity for economic income. However, there are many countries that cannot join this celebration.

Some 56,000 people participated in the march in Paris, authorities reported. The concentration began in the iconic Place de la Nation around noon and went through the streets of the city.

The persistence against homophobic and transphobic acts marked the day to the sound of percussion and rainbow flags. This edition also commemorated the ten years since France approved same-sex marriage.

The celebration was marred by the attack by six young people on a woman who was going to enter the march with a rainbow-colored flag, who was pushed and insulted. They were immediately arrested. All were minors, one of them is known to belong to a far-right movement.

While several LGBTI+ centers in the city have reported being subjected to damage or attacks, for which they are asking for protection measures.

“Marriage for all has ended inequality but it has not made all LGBT+ people in France equal and serene,” said Élisa Koubi, co-chair of the Inter-LGBT parade organization.

Other celebrations around the world

Mexico City also celebrated the Pride march on June 24 with a concentration of thousands of people in El Zócalo and a tour of Paseo de la Reforma.

We celebrate diversity and march in favor of rights for everyone. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ The Mayor’s Office of La Magdalena Contreras and its area of ​​Attention to Sexual Diversity, present at the March of the #Pride2023 From Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/3RuGvsiqsR — Mayor of La Magdalena Contreras (@ALaMagdalenaC) June 24, 2023



This is how the great gay pride parades continue in different cities of the world, which will continue with different celebrations until Sunday, July 2.

An event that was born in commemoration of the Stonewall riots in New York, when a police raid on a bar left several detainees without legal justifications.

The event was seen as a homophobic attack. It was a place commonly frequented by homosexuals, which is why protests began to be organized outside the bar, ending with large riots for several days.

As a result of this event, various movements were generated that have left, among others, the approval of marriage between people of the same sex in at least 30 countries of the 193 of the UN, Estonia being the last country to acquire this legislation.

a lucrative event

In addition to claiming the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community, the Pride celebration is also seen as a great economic opportunity for companies and governments.

For example, Madrid, which this year expects to receive more than half a million visitors, which will leave the Spanish capital with an impact of around 400 million euros, according to the Spanish organization FELGTBI+.

While the Credit Suisse company revealed a report in which it estimates that between 5% and 10% of the world’s population is LGBTIQ+, which, putting it in perspective, would represent the GDP of an economy like Japan’s.

However, a movement known as ‘pinkwashing’ has recently emerged, which condemns the exaggeration of Pride symbols to increase economic results.

Pride cannot be celebrated in all countries

Haiti expected to celebrate the first Pride march in its history this Saturday. A frustrated attempt due to the constant complaints of discrimination against this population, for which they preferred to cancel it.

This is another failed attempt. In September 2016, the Port-au-Prince Prosecutor’s Office canceled a festival that sought to raise awareness on the issue, but was prevented on the grounds that it went against “good customs” and could cause public order disturbances.

A fact that increased the tension and the denunciations of acts of discrimination against the gay community of the island.







01:50 © France 24

Homosexuality is currently seen as a crime in 67 countries around the world, with sentences ranging from months in prison to the death penalty.

Uganda recently enacted an “anti-homosexuality” law, which penalizes same-sex sexual relations, being one of the strictest laws against the LGBTIQ+ community in the world.

With local media