The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, paid tribute to the victims of the attacks of January 7, 8 and 9, 2015 against the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo and the Hyper Casher Jewish store that caused 17 dead. In a solemn and sober atmosphere, they marked the date so that the victims of terrorism would never be forgotten.

As every year, the tribute ceremony took place in the street, in the three places where the victims were executed. First, in front of the old premises of the Charlie Hebdo newsroom, where, on January 7, 2015, the brothers Saïd and Chérif Kouachi killed 11 people, including Charb, the director, and some of their most famous cartoonists. Cabu, Wolinski or Tignous.

The names of the victims were read, but as the families wished, no speech was delivered. The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, the mayor, Anne Hidalgo, and the president of the Île-de-France region, Valérie Pécresse, placed flowers in the gathering places and the Marseillaise was touched after a minute of silence.

Later, the procession stopped a few meters further, where Police Lieutenant Ahmed Merabet was killed trying to stop the two brothers. The last stage was Vincennes gate, in the east of Paris, where Amadou Coulibaly killed 5 people in a Jewish supermarket.

“May we never forget them,” published Anne Hidalgo on her Twitter account.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of the 11th arrondissement, Francois Vauglin, and the French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, walk towards the former offices of the weekly Charlie Hebdo, on January 7, 2022. © EFE

The appeal trial of the attacks will take place from September 12 to October 21, 2022

The acts of the Kouachi brothers and Amadou Coulibaly were coordinated. The former were claimed by the Al Qaida organization in the Arabian Peninsula, while the latter claimed that it was acting on behalf of the Islamic State, which, however, did not claim responsibility for the attack. The three murderers were killed by the police on January 9.

A first trial took place in December 2020 to try 14 people, of whom 11 were present, accused of being accomplices in the attacks. Two people appealed and the second trial will take place from September 12 to October 21, 2022.

Ali Riza Polat was sentenced to 30 years in prison for complicity in the crimes and Amar Ramdani to 20 years in prison for criminal association of criminal terrorists. The court of law will have the possibility to even increase the sentences of the two defendants.

The other nine people who participated in the trial and who did not appeal had penalties ranging from 4 to 18 years of criminal confinement.

