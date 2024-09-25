American socialite and designer Paris Hilton wore a revealing outfit to the birthday party of her friend, singer and actress Nicole Richie. The corresponding photos were published by the publication Page Six.

The 43-year-old celebrity appeared at the festive evening in a black transparent dress by the Fleur du Mal brand, the cost of which is 347 dollars (32.2 thousand rubles). At the same time, in the posted shots it is visible that the star wore a set of underwear of the same color under the product.

Hilton also accessorized with elbow-length velvet gloves and a wide beaded choker. She also wore smoky eye makeup, a shiny nude lipstick, and voluminous curls.

