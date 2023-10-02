X, the company formerly known as Twitter, has struck a deal with Paris Hilton and her media company, 11:11. This collaboration also includes the creation of a custom hashtag for a word that Hilton launched in 2019: “sliving.” A fusion between the terms “slaying” (killing, in the sense of ‘cool as hell’) and “living” (living), sliving should be Hilton’s new “that’s hot”, his unfailing slogan in the early 2000s. Here what the partnership between Hilton and This live shopping experience will allow viewers of Hilton’s livestream to browse a catalog of products and then click through to the site to make purchases via the in-app browser. Recently, the platform began sharing with creators an unspecified percentage of revenue from advertisements that appear alongside paid and verified users’ posts. Hilton’s financial deal with X, which appears to be the first of its kind under Musk’s regime, works differently, and will have a two-year exclusivity.