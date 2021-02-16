He does it a few days after his partner, Carter Reum Paris Hilton / jon kopaloff

The celebrity Paris Hilton turns 40 today, four decades in which she has lived lights and shadows according to her own statements and she does so only a few days after her partner, Carter Reum, for whom she prepared a great party with a very special gift: a large portrait of the two of them in which he kisses her on the forehead. Paris hopes to fulfill her wish to be a mother, for which she has frozen her eggs although she would like to get married first. He has always dreamed of a big fairytale wedding but the health crisis in which the world is immersed has made him reflect on that question: «It can be something more intimate and with my family. It is a day I have dreamed of all my life and now that I have met my prince charming, I cannot wait, ”he says.

The eldest daughter of Kathy and Henry Hilton, great-granddaughter of the founder of the Hilton hotel chain, Paris had difficult times in boarding school as a teenager. She claims that she was mistreated there and that they said “terrible” things to her. A stage that marked him as did several complicated romantic relationships. However, now, when he turns 40, he seems to have found the ultimate emotional stability with Reum.