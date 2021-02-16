He does it a few days after his partner, Carter Reum
The celebrity Paris Hilton turns 40 today, four decades in which she has lived lights and shadows according to her own statements and she does so only a few days after her partner, Carter Reum, for whom she prepared a great party with a very special gift: a large portrait of the two of them in which he kisses her on the forehead. Paris hopes to fulfill her wish to be a mother, for which she has frozen her eggs although she would like to get married first. He has always dreamed of a big fairytale wedding but the health crisis in which the world is immersed has made him reflect on that question: «It can be something more intimate and with my family. It is a day I have dreamed of all my life and now that I have met my prince charming, I cannot wait, ”he says.
The eldest daughter of Kathy and Henry Hilton, great-granddaughter of the founder of the Hilton hotel chain, Paris had difficult times in boarding school as a teenager. She claims that she was mistreated there and that they said “terrible” things to her. A stage that marked him as did several complicated romantic relationships. However, now, when he turns 40, he seems to have found the ultimate emotional stability with Reum.
.