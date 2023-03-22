Throughout the episodes of the animated series South Park Countless characters have appeared, and some of them are based on real-life people, as is the case with Paris Hilton.

And like some celebrities, she didn’t like it. Especially her appearance in the twelfth episode of the eighth season. That is to say, ‘Stupid Spoiled Who** Video Playset’which had its television premiere on December 1, 2004.

Many years have passed since then, but the issue came to light again due to the publication by Hilton of his new book, Paris: The Memoir.

In the episode mentioned before the girls of South Park they are obsessed with Paris Hilton and seek to imitate her.

She is portrayed in the worst way possible, and even her Chihuahua dog commits suicide. All because she was tired of being her pet. The portrayal of her upset Hilton.

In his book he commented ‘The poster showed my face and the slogan: ‘Watch Paris die!’. I didn’t care for that marketing approach, and I wasn’t naive about why they chose it.’.

Later, Paris Hilton pointed out that although she was the main character, the way she was shown applied to Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Tara Reid and her own fans. hilton highlighted ‘[…]which bothered me more than anything ugly they could say about me’.

What did the creators of South Park say about Paris Hilton’s attitude?

In her book, Paris Hilton recalls what one of the creators of South Park about the cold reception to his parody. she remembers that ‘when a reporter told Matt [Stone] about my silent response on the red carpet, he said, ‘That just shows how fucked up he is.”.

Stone co-created the series with Trey Parker. There is no record of any comment from the latter, but Hilton did add something in his book as a response.

According to Paris Hilton ‘not wanting to see his cartoon about my dog ​​getting shot and me coughing squirt, that’s evidence of how fucked up I am’. Something that also made him angry is seeing his dog Tinkerbell die from a shot.

Hilton closed her comments by saying ‘the thought of it sickened me. I’ve been involved in some pretty tense media, but I don’t even know where something like that comes from.’.

