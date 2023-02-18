Reality star and entrepreneur Paris Hilton (42) has thought for years that she was asexual, in other words: that she felt little or no sexual attraction to other people. She thought it was a big contrast to her image, because she was known as a ‘sex symbol’.

She says that this week Harper’s Bazaar. The thought occurred to Paris after she turned 20, precisely the time when showbiz websites linked her to a new man almost every week. Hilton had bad experiences with sex, such as the sex tape that was made public against her will and inappropriate behavior by a teacher at school.

“I was known as a sex symbol, but I was terrified of anything sexual,” she says. “I called myself the kiss bandit because I only liked to kiss. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out for that reason,” said Paris, who was engaged three times before her current marriage.

Asexual people rarely, if ever, feel sexual attraction to others. That is a feeling and not a choice, so something different from celibacy, for example. It wasn't until she met her current husband, Carter Reum, that she was sure she wasn't asexual. "I like to sleep with my husband," she laughs.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum. © BrunoPress/Abaca Press



Rather babies than billions

Paris and venture capitalist Carter (42) have known each other for almost eighteen years, but have only been a couple since the end of 2019. They married in 2021. “After all the hellish things I’ve been through, I’m finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and build a real life with,” she says. They welcomed their first child at the beginning of this year. “I’m more interested in babies than billions,” says the wealthy hotel heiress.

Besides Paris, Carter and the surrogate, no one knew about their plans. Even their family only found out just before Paris announced the birth on Instagram. When the baby boy was just born, Paris went to the hospital disguised with a dark wig and sweater. "My whole life has been so public. I never had anything for myself. We decided we wanted to keep this whole experience to ourselves."

Hilton started with IVF treatments in corona time and continues to do so, hoping to have more children later. She is determined to hold a daughter in her arms one day. Carter already has a daughter (10) from a previous relationship with former reality star Laura Bellizzi.

