Paris Hiltona well-known international personality, surprised by sending a loving message to the sisters Josetty and Génesis Hurtado, which left his followers and the influencers completely surprised. This rapprochement between the American figure and the daughters of the well-known presenter Andrés Hurtado did not go unnoticed, especially when it was expressed through a greeting on social networks.

What message did Paris Hilton send to the Hurtado sisters?

The return of Josetty and Génesis to Peruvian TV has caused various comments, in particular, for their participation in the acclaimed program 'The Great Chef: Celebrities X2'. Despite residing in the United States, the sisters decided to return to their native country to demonstrate their versatility in the culinary art. Although they initially faced a setback when they were the first eliminated from the show, their return to the program as part of a playoff phase generated high expectations among the public and followers of the reality show.

Paris Hilton showed her support for the Hurtado sisters. Photo: TikTok capture/Josetty Hurtado

The contact between Paris Hilton and the Hurtado sisters happened when the latter shared a video on their social networks, in which they are seen using utensils from the businesswoman's kitchen line. Hilton was quick to respond with a message of thanks: “Thank you for the love and support. I love you girls. I can't wait to see your cooking videos,” wrote.

However, the daughters of the well-known Panamericana TV presenter were quick to respond and invited Hilton to share a culinary moment: “We love you. We need to cook together someday.”

What do Josetty and Génesis Hurtado do?

Josetty and Genesis, daughters of the host of 'Because today is Saturday with Andrés', stand out as influencers, models and makeup artists in the United States. Both descendants of the famous TV presenter have collaborated with renowned brands, such as Disney and Barbieto promote your articles and services on digital platforms.

Did the Hurtado sisters return to 'The Great Chef'?

After their surprise elimination, Josetty and Génesis Hurtado did not give up and returned to the set of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities X2' in search of redemption. His return to the Latina Television reality show marked an exciting chapter in her career within the program. The sisters stood out from the beginning for their unique style and their ability to face culinary challenges, with which they stole the attention of judges and spectators. In the repechage stage, both promise to do their best to stay in the show and reach the final.

Who is in the playoffs for 'The Great Chef: Celebrities X2'?

This Monday, March 4, the long-awaited Repechage of 'The Great Celebrity Chef X2' begins. The teams formed by the sisters Josetty and Génesis Hurtado, Luigui Carbajal and Ricky Trevitazo, Carolina and Alonso Cano, Austin and Steve Palao, and Damián and El Toyo once again compete in the kitchen to achieve victory.

