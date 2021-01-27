She’s getting ready to be a mother. Paris Hilton recently revealed that she has started in vitro fertilization treatment.

In an interview for the podcast The Trend Reporter, the model said that she has chosen this method, in a private clinic in the US because that way you could make sure you have “Twins that were a boy and a girl.”

“We have been doing IVF, so I can choose twins if I want,” said the considered heir to the Hilton empire, who confessed that it was her friend Kim Kardashian who recommended this method and the doctor she hired.

Also, the 39-year-old socialite mentioned that she has already completed the egg retrieval procedure. “It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times “, he maintained during the conversation.

“Having a family and having children is the meaning of life”, He mentioned. He also revealed that it was something he hadn’t done before because he felt like he hadn’t found the right person.

“I felt like no one deserved that love from me, and now I’ve finally found the person who does,” she said of Reum, whom she began dating in 2019.

It should be remembered that Paris previously declared for the LadyGang podcast on PodcastOne who has already thought of the name for the girl; however, she mentioned that she still needs to choose the male one.

