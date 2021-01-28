Paris Hilton has never hidden her desire to be a mother and, if possible, more than one child. She has always shown herself as a familiar woman who imagines herself in the distant future surrounded by grandchildren. Now, about to turn 40 years old (she will do so on February 17), she has made the decision to be a mother. For this, she has asked her friend Kim Kardashian for advice on in vitro fertilization.

The businesswoman admits that she would like to have twins and that they be a boy and a girl, which is why she would have resorted to this technique instead of leaving it to nature: “I can choose twins if I want to.” He has even thought about the names, although for now only the girl’s name seems to be clear: London. “I’m obsessed with dressing her up and having a mini-me,” she said in a statement to The Ladygang podcast.

The singer also assured that she can’t wait to start a family with her partner, Carter Reum: «I finally found my better half. I believe that the meaning of life is to have children and start a family. I can’t wait for that moment, “she commented, adding,” I’m so excited to take the next step in my life, and finally have a real life. ” For this, he has already undergone the egg extraction process on two occasions, which he says has been hard although it will be worth it.

A real life away from her frivolous image that has been marked by traumatic experiences in her childhood, according to her misa, and that have interfered in her sentimental relationships: «I never let love really enter my life for all the things that They have happened to me, ”he stated in another interview.

Hilton is, in addition to a celebrity by inheritance, a businesswoman who has reaped many successes. For years she has tried to put an end to that image of a spoiled and capricious girl by clarifying wherever she has been wanted to hear that she is not “a fool, but a businesswoman” and that is how she would like to be recognized. However, she is finding it difficult to overcome the “airhead” image, in her own words, that she projected on the program ‘The Simple Life’ in 2003. Five seasons that definitely launched her to fame. The video that was leaked being intimate with her boyfriend in 2004, Rick Salomon, has not helped either.

However, she has managed to get out of all uncomfortable situations and managed to fame to enhance her image and her DJ work throughout the planet or for the launch of her different product lines, including perfumes, shoes or makeup.