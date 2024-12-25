Paris Hilton has made the networks burn after a daring photo session under a gigantic Christmas tree, leaving little to the imagination. The hotel heiress-turned-DJ, 43, posed for a spectacular photoshoot in the lavish lobby of her $5.9 million Beverly Hills mansion.

The session, which quickly went viral on social networks, shows Paris Hilton completely naked, except for a carefully placed red bow to protect your private partsChanel fingerless gloves and a pair of heels completed her look.

Hilton, who has managed to maintain her image as a glamor diva, sported wavy hair that, some suggested, could be a wig. Although she didn’t tag her regular hairstylist, Eduardo Ponce, her sculpted, side-parted hair completed her perfect look for the occasion.

A luxury set and a new song

Throughout the session, Hilton did not stop singing her new song ‘Adored’, while posing spectacularly for photographer Brian Ziff, who received the star’s thanks on his social networks for capturing “my most incredible photos.” In a behind-the-scenes clip filmed by photographer Kalina Phillips, Hilton did not hesitate to show her joy as she shared with her followers the process of creating the images. “Some girls are born with shine in their veins,” Hilton said while posing in front of the Christmas tree.









Reactions and praise

The photo shoot has received a shower of positive comments on Instagram. Celebrities such as Grammy nominee Jewel, designer Marc Jacobs, ‘The Blonds’ designer David Blond, and trans model Gigi Gorgeous praised Hilton’s sensuality and unique style.

Even her husband, Carter Reum, 43, couldn’t contain his admiration: “I love that you show that moms can do everything and be everything! “The adorable team loves mom!” he wrote in a post that also included a family photo of them with their two children.

Over the past few years, Paris Hilton has demonstrated her ability to combine her professional life with her role as a mother. Along with Carter Reum, entrepreneur and co-founder of 11:11 Media, the couple welcomed their two children, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, 23 months, and London Marilyn Hilton-Reum, 13 months, through a rent belly. The family is also supported by a full-time nanny, named Jean.