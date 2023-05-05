United States.- One of the animals that causes the greatest controversy regarding the species extinction is he Dodo or Dontre, a bird that was almost exclusively from the archipelago located to the East of the Indian Ocean in Indonesia, in the Moluccas islands.

According to some scientific evidence, these birds evolved from passenger pigeons that flew between Southeast Asia and Africa, settling on the aforementioned islands, where they became sedentary after finding the right climatic conditions.

However, something that causes a stir on the Internet is that Paris Hilton seems to have great interest and weakness for said animal.

“The Dodos were flightless birds, that is, they could not leave the islands to which they adapted. Everything seems to indicate that it was a bird weighing between nine and seventeen kilos, chubby, lazy and clumsy difficult to match. In any case, the truth is that the dodo had no defense and became extinct a few years after it was discovered”, said Dr. Juan E. Romero.

An interesting fact is that the name of the species derives from a Portuguese expression, doudo or doido, which seems to mean ‘fool’, ‘clumsy’ or ‘stupid’, an animal that managed to captivate Europeans so much that they began to hunt it, until they took it to extinction.

In this context, the project that the geneticist has George Churchfrom Harvard University, where he plans bringing woolly mammoths back to lifebecause it has the great aspiration of seeing hybrids that disappeared from the earth millions of years ago walk through the Arctic.

“Never before has humanity been able to harness the power of this technology to rebuild ecosystems, heal our Earth and preserve its future through the repopulation of extinct animals,” explained Ben Lamm, one of the project’s main investors.

A total of $60 million was raised for this work, and the people behind it are Thomas Tull and Robert Nelsen, who are supported by Paris Hilton to do a better job in a new technology category, which seeks to ‘de-extinct’ .

The dodo that appears as a secondary character in ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ currently has genetic material available but it is very scarce, since the living species with which it is most closely related is the Nicobar pigeon.