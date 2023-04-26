Paris Hilton talks about her new home with a room for unpacking parcels

American socialite Paris Hilton shared details about the interior of her new home. The star and her husband, entrepreneur Carter Rym, moved out shortly after the birth of their son Phoenix in January, the couple revealed on a podcast. I Am Paris.

According to Hilton, the house has a spa area equipped with a red-lit therapy bed, as well as cryotherapy and facial massage machines. In addition, the building has a separate wellness center, recording studio, podcast room and unpacking room.

The star noted that the new mansion has everything that her family needs. “It’s like living in an amusement park. We have so many things that we can do right in the house, ”said the socialite.

Earlier in April, American actress Ashley Williams bought a mansion in Los Angeles. The artist paid two million dollars for new housing in the Studio City area. The area of ​​the house is 223 square meters, it has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.