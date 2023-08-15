Hawaii is going through one of the worst, if not the worst, times in its history. The archipelago is far from being the paradise on earth, immortalized in legends and movies, which it had become in the collective imagination in the last century. A series of raging fires have raged across its islands, especially Maui and the historic city of Lahaina, the former capital, which has been reduced to ashes. Maui adds almost 100 deaths and a thousand missing, making this fire the deadliest in the history of the United States. The entire country has turned to help the survivors, be it by volunteering, sending water and food, or making donations. There is an enormous awareness of what has been suffered by this place, emblem of the nation, among all its inhabitants. Or in almost all. Because Paris Hilton seems to stay away from the pain and camaraderie emanating from compatriots and tourists.

The heiress to the hotel empire that bears her name has decided to go on a family vacation to Hawaii. There the paparazzi have captured her precisely on the island of Maui, and not far from the flames: on Saturday she dipped her feet on the beach less than 50 kilometers from the area most affected by the fires, as published by the British newspaper Daily Mail, who has captured it on the shores of Wailea. Hilton has walked around the island this past weekend with her husband, Carter Reum, with whom she has been married for almost two years, and her son, Phoenix, who was born in January through a surrogate.

The fires on the island began on Tuesday and have already become the deadliest in the country’s history. Although the main one is extinct, there were still blazes on Sunday in Kihei, just five miles away from the area where the Hilton family bathed. Paris, 42, arrived on the island precisely on Tuesday, when everything was burning. On Wednesday, a few hours later, the island authorities asked the tourists to please leave. There is a housing shortage, so tourist accommodation goes to the many island residents who have lost everything; In addition, many areas do not have electricity or water (which should not be drunk, not even boiled); Those resources, when they arrive on the island, are made available to locals, not tourists.

A “Tourist Keep Out” sign in a Lahaina, Hawaii neighborhood on August 13, 2023. Rick Bowmer (Lapresse/AP)

But it doesn’t look like Hilton has learned her lesson. At the moment, she has posted a couple of Stories on her Instagram profile (with more than 24 million followers) where she asked for support for Maui, as well as donations for one of her foundations. As she has told a source close to the British newspaper, she “has been helping a lot.” “Maui has always held a special place in her heart, she has been stockpiling supplies and getting them to shelters and to those who need them. She has done it and continues to do it ”, they affirm. Even so, her criticism of her has been constant on social networks.

The also businesswoman and dj has not shown photos of her in the archipelago, but has uploaded others from Greece to her networks and has tagged herself in Europe, but the photographers have hunted her in Hawaii. In an interview a few weeks ago with the magazine People, Paris had already commented that he was looking forward to taking his son to the archipelago, a place he visits very often. “When he’s a little older and I can take him everywhere…”, she assured. “My sister [Nicky] and I have gone for many years, and going down the water slides and being a child there is a very fun experience that now I want us to live with our children. I can’t wait for that trip, with all the cousins ​​together. It will be very special ”, she assured a few weeks ago.

Last week, the Hawaii Tourism Authority asked tourists remaining on Maui to please return home, and prospective visitors to cancel their trips to the island. “For those coming to Hawaii in the next few weeks or possibly months, depending on how the situation unfolds, a safer alternative is to plan trips to Kauai or Oahu,” they said. Popular Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa also urged tourists to stay away from the island.

“Do not travel to the island”, wrote a few days ago the interpreter of Aquaman on his Instagram profile, before more than 17 million followers, on a poster with large letters. “If you were planning to travel to Maui in the near future, cancel your trip. The devastation of these wild fires will have a major impact on the island’s resources. Our community needs time to heal, grieve, and recover. That means the fewer visitors to the island taking its critical and extremely limited resources, the better. Don’t book a hotel stay, survivors are the priority.” Among the questions he raised about what to do to help, he asked: “Don’t fly to Maui. The airlines are lowering their prices so that the survivors can evacuate the island. Unless you’re affected by the fires, this isn’t about you being able to book a cheap flight for your next vacation.” He also encouraged donations through different foundations that channel that money. “Don’t convince yourself that your presence is necessary on an island that is suffering so much. Mahalo [gracias] to all who have donated and have been present in the community in this time of need.”