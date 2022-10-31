Today we are celebrating Halloween, a day in which horror shows, movies and video games are the order of the day, this also includes the famous parties where people go in disguise. This ranges from famous monsters from Halloween, to those who take the form of famous characters from popular culture, including anime.

As part of the celebration, the popular Paris Hilton has made it known that she is a fan of sailor Moonso he took on the role of serene, sharing through some photos how he looks in the suit. To this is added that in his publication he added some images of the anime to make a comparison and see the subtle differences.

Here some photos:

Currently, there are some chapters available from sailor Moon on the platform of NetflixThis also includes some movies that might be of interest to those new to the franchise. However, it is expected that more content will be added in the future, so that this streaming platform has all the content of the saga in one place.

Via: comic book

Publisher’s note: It is strange to know that such popular figures in the world have anime series among their tastes, yet it is interesting that this type of cosplay reaches people who may not know the brand.