Paris Hilton is getting married! The socialite moved Instagram users by communicating their commitment to the businessman Carter Reum, with whom he began a relationship more than a year ago.

Through a romantic post on the social network, the also model expressed her excitement at having said yes to her current partner. In addition, he shared a video with images of the moment the proposal was made.

“When you meet your soulmate, you not only know it, you feel it too. My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday he organized a special trip to a tropical paradise, ”he wrote on Instagram.

Later, Paris Hilton told details of the proposal that her now fiancé devised and stressed that it was a private evening full of details.

“As we walked along the beach, Carter led us to a flower-adorned hut and then dropped to her knees. I said yes, yes forever. There is no one else with whom I wish to be forever, “concluded the message that the hotel heiress wrote to her boyfriend.

On her website, the social media influencer told the story of choosing the ring, which includes diamond pieces and is inspired by the architecture of Paris.

Paris hilton

Paris Hilton will undergo fertilization treatment

The famous businesswoman did not hide her wishes to become a mother in the coming months and told in a recent broadcast of The Trend Reporter podcast that an in vitro fertilization will be carried out.

Paris hilton confirmed that he already has a specialized doctor, on the recommendation of Kim Kardashian, and that he has already gone through the egg extraction procedure. According to her, she wants to make sure she has twins.

