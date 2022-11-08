Two new skyscrapers just a few kilometers from the Gare de Lyon station are added to the Paris skyline. Designed by the French studio Ateliers Jean Nouvel, they are respectively 180 and 125 meters high and challenge the Eifel Tower in height and visibility (which remains in first place at its 300 meters). Designed as a reference point for the eastern part of Paris, the two recently completed skyscrapers contain 97,000 square meters of offices and a 139-room hotel with interiors designed by French designer Philippe Starck. In addition to being the “twin towers” of Paris, they have another peculiarity that should not be underestimated. Architect Jean Nouvel tilted the skyscrapers to make them more visible from the Seine, the Périphérique and from different points of the city (even from the Sacré-Coeur Basilica in Montmartre). At 180 meters high, the Tour Duo 1 is the second tallest skyscraper in Paris after the Tour Montparnasse.



