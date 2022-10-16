IThe body of a missing girl has been found in a suitcase in Paris. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the suitcase was discovered by a homeless person on Friday evening around 11 p.m. at the 12-year-old’s house. The numbers 1 and 0 were written on the teenager’s body, the regional newspaper “Sud Ouest” reported on Sunday, citing the Paris prosecutor. The autopsy revealed the cause of death to be asphyxiation.

According to investigators, the girl’s father was worried because the 12-year-old hadn’t come home from school on Friday afternoon. He alerted his wife, who went to the police and reported the daughter missing.

The girl’s mother published an appeal for witnesses on Facebook, which included two photos of her daughter. One photo showed the smiling blonde girl, the other apparently footage from a surveillance camera. Her daughter was “last seen at 3:20 p.m.” in her home and accompanied by a girl “we don’t know,” the mother wrote.

Six suspects arrested

According to the public prosecutor’s office, a murder investigation was initiated. According to those close to her, the surveillance cameras had recorded the girl entering the ten-story apartment building after school. After that it disappeared, they said.

Since the investigation into the murder began, six people have been taken into police custody, including a woman. Images recorded by video surveillance cameras show her laboriously carrying away a suitcase in front of the girl’s house, which was later found a few blocks away with the girl’s body.

In front of the house where the family lives and the father works as a caretaker, people lit candles and laid flowers and cards. A mother in the neighborhood said she was afraid to leave her children alone on the streets in the neighborhood. “It’s awful, awful,” she said. The mother of a classmate of the dead said her son was no longer allowed to go to school alone. Psychological help should be offered to the students of the school from Monday morning.