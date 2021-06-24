During this difficult time, event organizers have been given the task of creating digital presentations to offer the public part of the experience they usually carry out. However, there is also the option of simply canceling a meeting. This has been the decision made by Paris Games Week for second consecutive Year.

Through a statement shared today, the event organizers have mentioned that they do not intend to hold a face-to-face event this year, something that had already happened in 2020. This is what was commented on the matter:

“Our intention was to get together and celebrate our passion for video games. We have studied all possible measures, hoping to organize the best possible celebration. However, PGW is first and foremost a great party and a unique physical event. Despite our ambition and commitment, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 edition. The climate of uncertainty means that we cannot organize an edition that meets our goals and the expectations of the players. It is that same sense of responsibility and demand that has led key representatives of the video game industry to cancel their participation in a physical edition of PGW in 2021. We are already looking to the future and working on the 2022 edition, to celebrate our meeting and enjoy together ”.

Although the 2021 edition has been canceled due to the problems caused by COVID-19, There are already plans for the 2022 edition to take place without so many problems. Although Gamescom is considered the most important video game event in Europe, in recent years we have seen how Paris Games Week has increased in popularity and is currently considered one of the largest celebrations on this continent.

On related topics, PAX West will take place in person in the United States, and here are its first details.

Via: Paris Games Week