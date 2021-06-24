The second largest event in Europe, and one of the most important in the sector, is now postponed until 2022.

Paris Games Week It is the second largest video game event in Europe and – possibly – one of the largest events in the sector worldwide. But, like so many others, the doors of the Parisian fair were closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a problem that is still very present, and that makes them repeat the closure this year. Indeed, Paris Games Week 2021 has been canceled, and it does not add to the digital format that so many other fairs have adopted in recent months.

PGW is first and foremost a unique physical eventParis Games WeekIn an official statement, the organization of the event explains that they have “worked tirelessly with our partners to prepare a wonderful edition for 2021. Our intention was to bring you all together and celebrate our passion for video games. We have studied all possible measures, hoping to be able to organize the best celebration. “However, the situation is still not entirely certain for physical events.” In the last few weeks, a lot of big events have been confirmed, which is a very positive thing. “

“However, PGW is first and foremost, a great party and a unique physical event“They say.” Despite our ambition and commitment, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 edition. The climate of uncertainty makes it impossible for us to organize an edition that meets our goals and the expectations of the players. It is that same feeling of responsibility and demand that has led the key industry representatives of video games to cancel their participation in a physical edition of PGW in 2021 “.

“We’re looking to the future and working on the 2022 edition, to celebrate our meeting and enjoy the best celebrations together “, they conclude. Although the message seems to suggest that part of the decision has been influenced by the withdrawal of major companies of the industry, the fact is that there will not be a Paris Games Week 2021, since its organizers conceive it solely as a physical event. A very different vision from that of ESA, who this year bet on a digital E3 2021 that has not convinced, and who value creating a hybrid E3 2022, with physical and digital parts, for next year.

