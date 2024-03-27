The Olympic flame will burn in the Tuileries Garden, in front of the Louvre Museum, during the Paris Games in July and August.

The cauldron that houses the Olympic flame for the Paris 2024 Games will be installed in the emblematic Tuileries Garden, on the banks of the Seine and between the Place de la Concorde and the Louvre.

The decision to locate the Olympic cauldron in the city's tourist center was made “several weeks ago,” a source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“The first option was the Tuileries, due to its ease of access for the public.”

There had been speculation about placing the flame on the Eiffel Tower, while organizers also considered placing it in the courtyard of the Louvre, the world's largest museum, the source said.

The Tuileries “is an area that can be easily protected. There will be security forces 24 hours a day to protect the flame and the public will be able to see it thanks to the elevated paths that surround the garden,” the source added.

The lighting of the cauldron is a key moment of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, which marks the formal start of the global sporting spectacle.

It was unclear whether the cauldron would be lit inside the Tuileries or moved there after the opening ceremony.l unprecedented July 26, which will take place on boats along the nearby Seine River.

The identity of the person in charge of turning it on remains a mystery.while the details of the opening ceremony, which for the first time will take place outside the athletics stadium, are a closely guarded secret.

Organizers have promised that the first Olympic Games held in Paris in 100 years will be “emblematic”.

symbolic location

Asked about the cauldron, the Paris organizing committee stated: “We are not going to confirm or deny any of the information that is circulating. There have already been many rumors about its location.”

Planned location of the flame in the Tuileries Garden, with the Arc de Triomphe visible in the background. © Julie Sebadelha/ AFP

The organizers want the cauldron “to be placed in the heart of Paris for its symbolism and so that it is visible to everyone,” the statement added.

The Paris Games will be held in various locations in the capital, including temporary stadiums next to the Eiffel Tower and in the Place de la Concorde, adjacent to the Tuileries Garden.

The park was designed in 1664 at the request of the so-called “Sun King” Louis XIV and is closely related to the extinct French royal family, as well as the anti-monarchist Revolution of 1789.

The Paris 2024 torch relay will begin on April 16, when the flame leaves Olympia, Greece, and is transported by sea to Marseille on a 19th-century three-masted French sailing ship called Belum.

The flame will then travel through 400 French cities and dozens of tourist attractions during a 12,000-kilometer (7,500-mile) journey across the continent and French overseas territories in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and Pacific.

At the last Covid-disrupted 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the hydrogen cauldron was lit by tennis star Naomi Osaka inside the eerily empty main athletics stadium during the opening ceremony.

A second cauldron was placed on the seafront near Tokyo Bay.

Adapted from its English original