Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb won the silver medal in the women’s surfing tournament at the Paris Olympic Games (France) after being defeated by American Caroline Marks by 10.50 to 10.33, this Monday (5) in the waves of Teahupoo (Tahiti).

This was Brazil’s second medal in the sport at the Paris Games, after Gabriel Medina took bronze among men after defeating Peruvian Alonso Correa in the dispute for third place.

The dispute

Facing the current World Surfing Tour (WSL) champion, the Rio Grande do Sul native did not have it easy, as, in addition to facing a great opponent, she had to deal with a sea with few waves. In this panorama, Caroline Marks surfed the first good wave, which she managed to quickly tube and get a score of 7.50.

A few minutes later the sea conditions improved and Tatiana managed to get a wave on which she did some maneuvers to get a 5.83. However, Caroline Marks responded with another wave that earned her a score of 3.00.

Tati was under pressure in this situation. But she showed composure to catch a wave with just two minutes left in the heat, which earned her 4.50 points, a good score given the circumstances, but not above the 4.68 to take the victory in the end.